Special Committee on Justice Laws, favourable report in Superior Council of the Magistracy bill

Romanian Parliament's Special Committee on Justice Laws gave a favorable report on Monday to the draft law on the organization and functioning of the Superior Council of the Magistracy, with 16 votes 'in favour' and 6 'against.'

The report is going to be debated in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, which is the first body notified.

Save Romania Union (USR) deputy Stelian Ion requested, before the vote, to postpone the decision-making regarding the bill, mentioning that the USR asked the joint Standing Bureaus not to give a report until the answer of the Venice Commission comes.

"I propose to postpone the vote until the resolution of the request to the joint Standing Bureaus regarding the notification of the Venice Commission. It is natural to have a go-ahead there. Then, we can keep on schedule so that it also enters the plenary session," said Stelian Ion.

The head of the Committee, National Liberal Party (PNL) deputy Gabriel Andronache, rejected the request, arguing that the deadlines for the adoption of the law have been exceeded.

"Under this procedure, what you request can intervene at any time. The deadlines are already long overdue," Andronache pointed out.

The members of the Committee debated the bill last week, adopting it article by article, leaving only some correlations for Monday's meeting.

The Special Committee on the Justice Laws will convene on Tuesday, from 14:00 p.m., to discuss the draft law on judicial organization. AGERPRES