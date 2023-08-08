Spectacular archaeological discoveries at the site of Topolita - Neamt County

The team of archaeologists from the Neamt National Museum Complex, coordinated by Dr. Vasile Diaconu, started three weeks ago a new systematic research campaign at the Topolita site, located approximately 6 kilometers south of Targu Neamt, focusing in particular on a dwelling of the Pre-Cucuteni early Aeneolithic culture.

The prehistoric construction was approximately 40 sqm wide, and supposedly underwent a violent fire; the experts also identified in the immediate vicinity of the dwelling a considerable deposit of household debris, specifically ceramics, damaged stone tools, stone grinders and many animal bones.

"We researched the sixth dwelling of the Pre-Cucuteni culture on this site, with very good results. We are dealing with the well-preserved remains of a prehistoric building which still retains enough evidence of habitation. Besides the usual items used in daily life, this year we discovered several anthropomorphic and zoomorphic statuettes, some of which are true masterpieces," Dr. Vasile Diaconu, the site's scientific manager, declared for AGERPRES.A special highlight compared to the past years is the discovery of a dwelling specific to the 4th century AD, which belongs to the Roman population that lived in this area.The excavation campaign also brought to light Bronze Age vestiges, of which an axe made of volcanic rock is particularly worth mentioning.The discoveries made in recent years at Topolita confer this archaeological site a major importance, especially since the remains uncovered are extremely valuable."Besides the substantial vestiges of the Pre-Cucuteni culture, this year we also found very interesting archaeological material attributed to the Linear Ceramics Culture, which is almost 7 millennia old. These communities, which originated from Central Europe, reached east of the Carpathians in their journey for agricultural lands, but also because there were important sources of salt here. In this year's campaign we also uncovered some major archaeological material from the 4th century AD, specific to the Romanic communities. Thus, this archaeological site displays at least five distinct cultural stages, from the Neolithic to Late Antiquity," Dr. Vasile Diaconu said.Students and volunteers from Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine also participated in the excavations.