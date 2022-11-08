 
     
SRI conducting anti terrorist exercise with maneuver ammunition in Bucharest, Giurgiu and Brasov

SRI

An anti-terrorist exercise is to take place on Tuesday in several points of Bucharest, the counties of Giurgiu and Brasov, with the use of maneuver ammunition and pyrotechnic means, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) announces, told Agerpres.

"Tuesday, 8 November, an anti-terrorist exercise is taking place in several points in Bucharest, Giurgiu County and Brasov County. The exercise includes the use of maneuver ammunition and pyrotechnic means. The citizens who witness the events are asked to follow the instructions of the security teams of the exercise," the SRI mentioned on its Facebook page.

