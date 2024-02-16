Subscription modal logo Premium

State aid of over 77 million euros for Complexul Energetic Oltenia

CE Oltenia
rovinari ce oltenia

The government is granting aid of over 77 million euros/386 million RON to the Oltenia Energy Complex, government spokesman Mihai Constantin announced on Friday.

He said, at the end of the government meeting, that a first decision refers to "granting state restructuring aid in the form of a grant to Complexul Energetic Oltenia S.A. to finance the purchase of greenhouse gas emission certificates in 2024, worth over 386 million RON".

"This state aid ensures the continuation of the company's electricity production based on lignite, covering a market share of about 11.8%. It is a factor of stability of the national electricity system, but also an important regional employer, maintaining a significant number of jobs, mainly in the counties of Gorj and Dolj," said Constantin.

