State aid schemes for renewable hydrogen production and SME support (MIPE)

Senior official with the Ministry of European Investment and Projects (MIPE) Carmen Moraru said on Wednesday that this week the European Commission approved two state aid schemes, one of which finances a project to support the production of renewable hydrogen and one regarding support for SMEs.

"This week, two state aid schemes were approved by the European Commission - the first state aid scheme finances a project to support the production of renewable hydrogen financed under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), component 6, coordinated by the Ministry of Energy. It is a scheme worth 149 million euros. The second state-aid scheme is worth 358 million euros and is on the cohesion policy for the years 2014-2020 and (... ) under Operational Programme Competitiveness, the long-awaited measure 4.11 to support SMEs affected by COVID-19, retooling, restoring the resilience of SMEs, " Moraru said at the Government House.

She said that the guide related to the call for SMEs has already been made available for consultation on the MIPE website, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We estimate that from August 16 we will be able to open the pre-notification or registration of companies on the IMM Recover platform; on August 23 we will open the call for these potential beneficiaries and we expect that somewhere late October, early November we will be able to sign the financing contracts with the beneficiaries."

Moraru said that if a lot of SMEs are registered, there is the possibility of over-contracting, and the allocation will be increased. She added that as far as the renewable hydrogen project is concerned, the call is open, and the guide has been launched.

"From my conversations with my colleagues at the Ministry of Energy, there is interest in this project. The grant is capped at 50 million euros," Moraru said.