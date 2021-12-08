State of alert on the territory of Romania extended for 30 days starting December 9 (CNSU decision)

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) adopted in Tuesday's meeting a decision proposing to extend the state of alert on the territory of Romania and the measures necessary to be applied during it to prevent and combat the effects COVID-19, with keeping the measures in force, to which are added a number of exceptions, agerpres reports.

According to CNSU, these exceptions are:

* elimination of traffic bans;* increasing the time interval in which it is allowed to carry out activities with the public for all economic operators, including for sports competitions and cultural and artistic activities between 5.00 - 22.00;* the elimination of the obligation to wear a protective mask for all non-crowded open public spaces;* the elimination of the restrictions regarding the program of the economic operators of the type of restaurants and cafes in the periods 24.12.2021 - 25.12.2021 and 31.12.2021 - 01.01.2022;* allowing access to non-food business operators, shopping centers and parks and to people who test negative for a rapid RT-PCR or antigen test;* allowing accommodation in tourist reception facilities and for people who show a negative result of a rapid RT-PCR or antigen test;* allowing access to all persons within the premises for the sale of non-food products, with an area of less than or equal to 200 sqm, ensuring an area of at least 4 sqm/person.The CNSU decision enters the Government meeting on Wednesday, for debate and adoption.