Stelian Ion: The recent decision of the CJEU must be respected without delay

The recent decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) according to which judges may not apply a decision of the Constitutional Court contrary to European law must be respected "without delay" and if legislative corrections are not made quickly, the launch of the infringement procedure will become a reality in a short time, the former Minister of Justice Stelian Ion wrote on Monday on Facebook.

"The President of the Constitutional Court thus defends his controversial decisions, which he endorsed, with a political charge, and which can now be ignored by Romanian judges with respect for the law and the Constitution. The path the former PSD politician placed the Constitutional Court on is dangerous for the position of Romania within the European Union. The decision of the CJEU must be respected, without delay. If the legislative corrections are not made quickly, the initiation of the infringement procedure will become a reality in a short time", explained Ion.

According to him, the effects of the Constitutional Court (CCR)'s declaration on the CJEU's decision on the supremacy of European law "will appear shortly". In his view, the CCR statement is "not just a defiance of the European court, but a total disregard for the country's fate."

"Even at present, Romania's Constitution stipulates that 'the provisions of the constitutive treaties of the European Union, as well as other binding community regulations take precedence over the contrary provisions of domestic law.' CCR, by interpreting that it would be necessary to amend the Constitution in order to apply the decision of the CJEU according to which judges may not apply a decision of the Constitutional Court contrary to European law, remains a retrograde institution, and President Valer Dorneanu shows us that he still wears communist clothes and behaviour", added Stelian Ion.