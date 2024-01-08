Students return to classes

Students return to classes on Monday, according to the calendar approved by the Ministry of Education.

The following holidays are scheduled as follows:

* one week, at the decision of the county/municipal school inspectorates, from 12 February to 3 March;

* from Saturday 27 April to Tuesday 7 May;

* from Saturday 22 June to Sunday 8 September.

The national programmes Scoala Altfel (A different kind of school) and Saptamana Verde (Green Week) run until 26 April 2024, in intervals of five consecutive working days, to be decided by each school. The two programmes are planned to take place in different intervals.

The school year 2023-2024 ends on 21 June 2024.

By exception, the following is established: for the 12th grade, the 13th grade evening and part-time classes, the school year shall last 34 weeks and end on 7 June 2024, and for the 7th grade, the school year shall last 35 weeks and end on 14 June 2024.

The school year for secondary school - technological and for vocational classes lasts 37 weeks and ends on 28 June 2024, told Agerpres.