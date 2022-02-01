Supporting Romanian creators and cultural diplomacy - among Romanian Cultural Institute's 2022-2026 lines of action

Supporting the projects of Romanian cultural operators through program funding and promoting cultural diplomacy by developing cooperation relations through the branches of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) are among the lines of action set forth in ICR's 2022 - 2026 Strategy.

The strategy was adopted by the ICR Board of Directors and will be applied at the Institute's headquarters and in the foreign representation offices in Beijing, Berlin, Brussels, Budapest (with a branch in Szeged), Chisinau, Istanbul, Lisbon, London, Madrid, New York, Paris, Prague, Rome, Stockholm, Tel Aviv, Warsaw, Venice and Vienna, Agerpres.ro informs.

ICR is also set to advance institutional development through an efficient management system and the use of competent human resources, the support of contemporary culture, the promotion of the Romanian language, multilingualism and multiculturalism in the historical communities and the diaspora.

"Three of the 13 goals provided for by Law No. 356 of July 11, 2003 on the establishment, organization and functioning of the Romanian Cultural Institute have been prioritized in the 2022 - 2026 Strategy: project design and developing cultural, artistic, scientific, educational and documentary programs and exchanges; facilitating dialogue and cooperation; favoring openness to other cultures of the world and their reception in the Romanian space," said ICR.