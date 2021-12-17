Swimming: Robert Glinta, bronze medalist at the World Swimming Championships (25m)

Romanian swimmer Robert Glinta won the bronze medal in the 100 m backstroke at the World Short Course Swimming Championships (25 meters) in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) on Friday, with 49 sec 60/100.

The gold was won by the American Shaine Casas, in 49 sec 23/100, and the silver went to Russian Kliment Kolesnikov, 49 sec 46/100.

This was the first world medal won by Glinta in seniors, which also has a world junior title in 2015, in its favorite event, Agerpres.ro informs.

Robert Glinta (24 years old), European champion in the 100 m backstroke in 2010, in the Olympic pool, in Budapest, won the bronze in Kazan at the European Championships in the short course in November, in the 50 m backstroke.

The athlete also won two silver medals at the European Championships in the Olympic pool (both 50 m backstroke) and two bronze medals at the European Championships in the short pool (both 100 m backstroke).