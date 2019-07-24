 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tariceanu, designated ALDE presidential candidate: I thank my colleagues; it is huge responsibility

tariceanu congres psd

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Wednesday that he was confirmed by the party's leadership as candidate for the presidential elections this autumn.

"I had a long discussion with my colleagues, a long debate, in which I presented some of the considerations underlying my decision to join this electoral race. I thank my colleagues very much for their vote of confidence. This entails a huge responsibility on my part towards them, but also towards those who pin their hopes to my candidacy, I am referring to those who are not ALDE members but who are sympathizers and who think such a candidacy is a good solution for Romania's future," Tariceanu told a press conference.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.