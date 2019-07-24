Tariceanu, designated ALDE presidential candidate: I thank my colleagues; it is huge responsibility

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Wednesday that he was confirmed by the party's leadership as candidate for the presidential elections this autumn.

"I had a long discussion with my colleagues, a long debate, in which I presented some of the considerations underlying my decision to join this electoral race. I thank my colleagues very much for their vote of confidence. This entails a huge responsibility on my part towards them, but also towards those who pin their hopes to my candidacy, I am referring to those who are not ALDE members but who are sympathizers and who think such a candidacy is a good solution for Romania's future," Tariceanu told a press conference.