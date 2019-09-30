Tariceanu: PM Dancila should refrain from any proposal of European Commissioner until after censure motion

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Monday urged Prime Minister Viorica Dancila not to propose a new European Commissioner from Romania until after the vote of the censure motion because, "most likely, she will no longer be in a position to make any proposal".

"Mrs. Dancila has failed yet another exam, this time also making collateral victims in the person of Rovana Plumb. This is what happens when you do things hastily, without any strategy and without following any procedure. I call on Premier Dancila to refrain from any proposal of European Commissioner from Romania until after the vote of the censure motion, which will be submitted tomorrow. Most likely, she will not be in a position to make any proposal," Tariceanu wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

The European Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee (JURI) on Monday rejected Rovana Plumb's candidacy for the position of European Commissioner for Transport.