Taxi drivers remain in Constitutiei Square in following days

The taxi drivers, members of the National Association of the Employers of Transport Operators in the Taxi Regime (ANPOTRT) will remain in the next days in the Constitutiei Square (Parliament Square, ed. n.), after they failed to talk with the Government representatives on Monday, the chairman of the association, Remus Nedelcu, declared for AGERPRES.

"We didn't achieve anything at all. No one called us. We still remained in the square. We will remain tomorrow and the day after, or we will remain until it is resolved," declared Remus Nedelcu.

He mentioned that he tried to contact the representatives of the Government, but he did not receive any response. On the other hand, he announced that all the participants in the protest who came from the country remained in the Constitutiei Square because there was no point in leaving Bucharest and returning on Tuesday, spending money on fuel.

Remus Nedelcu stated that, for Monday's protest, the organization had authorization for 800 cars, and all the participants gathered at the demonstration. For Tuesday and Wednesday, the organization received approval for 1,800 cars daily.

Taxi drivers protested on Monday in Constitutiei Square, requesting the issuance, under emergency regime, of an ordinance to amend Law 204/2019, for the approval of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 49/2019 regarding alternative transport activities for passenger cars and drivers.