Tennis: Ana Bogdan qualifies for the final of the Transylvania Open WTA tournament

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan, seed number eight, qualified for the final of the Transylvania Open tournament, the only WTA 250 level in Romania, after defeating her compatriot Jaqueline Cristian, 6- 3, 3-6, 6-4, Saturday, at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca.

Ana Bogdan (31 years old, WTA's 65) won after two hours and 50 minutes and will play her second WTA 250 final in her career, after the one she lost in 2022 in Warsaw to French Caroline Garcia, Agerpres informs.

Ana Bogdan managed 6 aces, while Jaqueline Cristian scored 5, but also committed 4 double faults.

Jaqueline Cristian won a cheque worth 11,610 US dollars and 98 WTA points for reaching this far in the competition, while Ana Bogdan won a cheque of 20,830 US dollars and 163 WTA points.

In the final, Ana Bogdan will face the winner of the match between British Harriet Dart, who came from the qualifiers, and Czech player Karoline Pliskova.

Ana Bogdan is the third Romanian to reach the final of the Cluj tournament, after Simona Halep (2021) and Gabriela Ruse (2023), but neither of the two managed to win.