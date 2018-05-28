stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Buzarnescu qualifies for first time for Roland Garros second round

Mihaela Buzărnescu

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu, for the first time in the main chart at Roland Garros, qualified on Monday for the second round of the second Grand Slam of the year, after she defeated US player Vania King, 6-3, 6-3.


Buzarnescu, 30 years, WTA's 33rd, seeded 31st, prevailed over King, 29 years, WTA's 1,276th, in one hour and 26 minutes.

Mihaela Buzarnescu secured a 79,000-euro cheque and 70 WTA points, and in the second round she will meet Swedish Rebecca Pereson, 22 years, WTA's 96th, who defeated Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh, 6-4, 6-3.

Mihaela won both her matches against Peterson so far, 6-2, 6-2, last year in the Versmold Germany ITF 60,000-dollar tour quarterfinals, and this year, in the quarterfinals of the Midland ITF 100,000-dollar tournament, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.