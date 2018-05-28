Tennis: Buzarnescu qualifies for first time for Roland Garros second round

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu, for the first time in the main chart at Roland Garros, qualified on Monday for the second round of the second Grand Slam of the year, after she defeated US player Vania King, 6-3, 6-3.

Buzarnescu, 30 years, WTA 's 33rd, seeded 31st, prevailed over King, 29 years, WTA's 1,276th, in one hour and 26 minutes.Mihaela Buzarnescu secured a 79,000-euro cheque and 70 WTA points, and in the second round she will meet Swedish Rebecca Pereson, 22 years, WTA's 96th, who defeated Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh, 6-4, 6-3.Mihaela won both her matches against Peterson so far, 6-2, 6-2, last year in the Versmold Germany ITF 60,000-dollar tour quarterfinals, and this year, in the quarterfinals of the Midland ITF 100,000-dollar tournament, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3.