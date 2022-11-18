Tennis: Irina Bara qualifies for semifinals doubles event in Buenos Aires (WTA)

The Romanian-Italian pair Irina Bara/Sara Errani qualified, on Thursday, for the semifinals of the doubles event of the WTA 125 tennis tournament in Buenos Aires, endowed with total prizes of 115,000 US dollars, after the victory against the French Clara Burel/Leolia Jeanjean, 6-2, 7-5, told Agerpres.

Bara and Errani won in just 66 minutes.

In the second set, Burel and Jeanjean led 4-1, but Bara and Errani managed to come back and win 7-5.

In the first round, Bara and Errani passed the Whitney Osuigwe (USA)/Laura Pigossi (Brazil) pair 6-3, 6-4.

The Romanian-Italian couple secured a check worth 1,500 US dollars and 57 WTA points in doubles, and in the penultimate act they will meet the winners of the match Danka Kovinic (Montenegro)/Nadia Podoroska (Argentina) - Amina Ansba/Daria Astahova (Russia ).

In the singles event, Irina Bara was defeated in the first round by the Russian Diana Snaider, 6-1, 6-4.