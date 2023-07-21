Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for semifinals of BCR Iasi Open tournament (WTA 125)

The Romanian tennis player Irina Begu, the main seed, qualified on Friday evening for the semifinals of the BCR Iasi Open (WTA 125) tournament with total prizes of 100,000 euros, after defeating the Swiss Jil Teichmann 1-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Begu (32 years old, the 31st in the WTA) achieved a difficult victory, despite a last set won to zero, after two hours and 17 minutes.

Begu secured a cheque for 4,608 euros and 57 WTA points, and in the penultimate act she will face the winner between the Russian Daria Astahova and the Slovenian Tamara Zidansek, seed number eight.

Also on Friday, Ana Bogdan (30 years old, the 49th in the WTA), the defending champion and the second seed in Iasi, defeated the Swiss Simona Waltert in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-4, while Raluka Serban, the Romanian player representing Cyprus, got past the Brazilian Laura Pigossi 7-6 (10/8), 7-5.AGERPRES