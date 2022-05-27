 
     
Tennis: Monica Niculescu starts on the right foot in women's doubles event at Roland Garros

Monica Niculescu

The pair of Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu and Belgian Alison van Uytvanck qualified for the second round of the women's doubles event of the Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros, on Thursday, by defeating Danielle Collins (USA) / Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan), 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Niculescu and van Uytvanck won after almost two hours of play (1 h 44 min).

Niculescu and van Uytvanck secured a cheque for 23,920 euros and 130 WTA points in doubles, and in the second round they will face the American couple Cori Gauff / Jessica Pegula, the eight seed.

Two other Romanians qualified for the second round, Irina Begu and the Colombian player Camila Osorio, respectively Gabriela Ruse and Ukrainian Marta Kostiuk.

AGERPRES

