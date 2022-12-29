Tennis: Simona Halep, Nicholas David Ionel named best players of 2022 by Tennis Federation

Simona Halep, WTA's 10th, and Nicholas David Ionel, ATP's 229, have been named the best players of 2022 by the Romanian Tennis Federation (FRT).

The best-ranked Romanian players in the world ranking at the moment, Simona Halep, (31 years old), managed to jump 10 places in the WTA top this year, from 20 to 10. She is currently suspended after being tested positive in an anti-doping control at the US Open, Agerpres informs.

Nicholas David Ionel, 20 years old, had an impressive ascent in 2022, rising from the 421 ATP position to 229.

In the ranking drawn up by the Romanian Tennis Federation, in the 18-year-old junior category, the best players were designated Cara Mester and Alexandru Coman.

Eva Ionescu and Diana Simionescu were nominated in the 16-year-old junior category, women's, and Gabriel Ghetu in the men's category.

Alexia Tatu, Maia Burcescu and Giulia Popa were named the best 14-year-old juniors, in the same category, while Matei Todoran was chosen as the best male player in the same category.