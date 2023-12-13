Terminating alliance with PSD, at the end of 2024 electoral year (PNL's Ciuca)

Chairman of the National liberal party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca told private broadcaster Digi 24 on Tuesday, in response to a question from Forta Dreptei (Force of the Right) Party leader Ludovic Orban, that the termination of the governing alliance with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will take place at the end of the 2024 election year, but that the PNL does not have a joint electoral plan with the PSD.

"We will see what the results are and, based on the results, we will decide what kind of coalition we will build, because, as things look now, it is clear that a new political assumption will be needed to build a governing coalition and a parliamentary majority," Nicolae Ciuca added.

He ruled out the possibility of joining forces with the PSD after the European Parliament election, in view of the subsequent elections.

"By ourselves means that the National Liberal Party's strategy, campaign plan and directions of action are aimed at all electoral phases of 2024. We will run on our own [in all elections - editor's note]," Nicolae Ciuca said, adding that there is no option for the PNL and PSD to run with a joint candidate in the presidential election.

According to the PNL leader, "there is no such plan or hypothesis in the National Liberal Party now".

Asked if the PNL will be in government with the PSD in all electoral campaigns, Ciuca said, "Of course, I'm not saying it will be easy, but since we have assumed this responsibility, how could we go in front of the citizens now and say: elections are coming and we are no longer governing the country? Because this is where it ends up eventually".

He also said that, if the party gives him the task, he will run for president.