The chairman of the National Liberal Party: We concluded within coalition that we need to establish interministerial energy committee

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday that the decision in regards to establishing an interministerial committee that will handle energy measures was taken within the governing coalition.

"In the coalition we reached the conclusion that we need to establish this interministerial committee. We made this proposal while having a series of data on the table, which basically do not close. (...) The main element that ensures coherence of measures and compensating prices, so that we can ensure protection for vulnerable citizens, of SMEs, of the food industry, of all that means the economy's engine, lies in the value of compensation that we are ensuring from the state budget. I can say that until this time, from the data that we received from the National Regulatory Authority in the Energy Area (ANRE), the package of measures has not closed until this time on Ordinance 118. (...) For April, the month when Ordinance 27 came into effect, they did not manage to close the bills and to identify the compensated value at the level of the budget," Ciuca explained, during a press conference in Sinaia, after a meeting of PNL regional leaders.

He added that within the coalition there was a decision for ANRE to analyze the evolution of electricity price during the first half of the year and what are the effects that the two ordinances produced in the sector.

Asked if regulating energy prices proposed by the chairman of the Social-Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, is taken out of discussion, Ciuca said: "At the moment, the regulation part in a free energy market, I would translate it to capping. If we need to cap costs for price levels, production costs and electricity price, that is a measure that PNL supports".