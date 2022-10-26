The particularly serious incident of DefMin's resignation, more proof of governing coalition's failure(AUR)

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) deputy Dan Tanasa criticized on Wednesday the governing coalition which he accuses of "gross incompetence and irresponsibility" in the case of the resignation of the Minister of Defense, Vasile Dincu, in the current geopolitical context and requests the urgent appointment of a new minister.

"Another proof of the inability of this governing coalition of the Social-Democratic Party (PSD) - The National Liberal Party (PNL) - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) is the particularly serious incident of the resignation of the Minister of Defense. In a geopolitical context with a war on the border, the Minister of Defense resigns after pronouncing the word peace and announces the reason for which he resigned: the failure to collaborate with the president of the country, with the head of Supreme Council for the Country's Defence (CSAT)," Tanasa specified in a press conference.

"The message we are sending to our European and American partners is one of frivolity. Romania is sending a message of frivolity and irresponsibility. We request PSD and PNL to stop these games, which obviously put Romania's image in a particularly dangerous, particularly unfriendly light and we request the urgent appointment of a head of the Ministry of National Defense, because the situation is particularly serious in the current geopolitical context," the AUR deputy added.AGERPRES