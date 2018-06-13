Thousands of fans sang on Tuesday evening, at Romexpo, the Scorpions hit songs "Wind of Change" or "Rock You Like a Hurricane," during a concert that brought back the rockers in Bucharest in front of an audience who proved that the commitment towards the artists hasn't been lost.

Fans of all ages gathered near the giant scene, that was put together in North of Bucharest, because at 21:00hrs the musicians appeared on the stage to perform for the Romanian audience a show from their newest tour called "Crazy World." In a sea of lights and projections displayed on the side screens, they started the concert with the song called "Going Out with a Bang."Prior to "Is There Anybody There?," the band's lead singer Klaus Meine greeted the audience in Romanian language - "Good evening Bucharest! How are you?."The Scorpions' concert was, to a large extent, a reverence for the chaos of the rockers' career, and the lead singer briefly evoked what the '70s period meant for them, before a medley of the following songs "Top of the Bill / Steamrock Fever / Speedy's Coming / Catch Your Train."After the incursion in what the musicians built 40 years ago, Meine introduced the song called "We Built this House." "That's why we're still here," Meine said, when referring to the message of the song.The show had a powerful imprint related to the Scorpions' journey over time, in order to prove what really means a hit song. Towards the end of a new acoustic medley made up of the following songs "Follow Your Heart / Eye of the Storm / Send Me an Angel," the crowd sang the chorus of the latter song, while waving their lit phones. "Bucharest, Romania we love you!" the Scorpions' lead singer shouted. After "Send me an Angel," the band performed "Wind of Change," a song that was described by Meine as being a song of hope throughout generations.The show featured demonstrations of virtuosity from veterans Klaus Meine and Rudolf Schenker, but also brought drummer Mikkey Dee into the spotlight. After "Overkill," a cover of his former band called Motorhead, Dee performed a solo act and finally asked the audience to say whether his performance was ok or not - pointing his thumb down and up and waiting for the fans to react.The last songs included in the Scorpions' initial concert hours were "Blackout" and "Big City Nights," but during the encore part, the band returned on the stage to sing their classic tunes of "Still Loving You" and "Rock You Like a Hurricane."The band Compact B, with their special guests Leo Iorga and Salamandra band featured as the opening acts of the concert.The Romanian audience has become accustomed with the shows of the German rockers.The first Scorpions concert in Romania was held in 1993 on the Dinamo stadium in Bucharest. Then followed the concerts at the Polyvalent Hall of Bucharest in 2004, and in 2013 and 2016 those held at Romaxpo, but also the performances in Sibiu in 2007, Craiova in 2008 and Cluj Napoca in 2011.The Scorpions is one of the most renowned and acknowledged rock bands of Germany. Throughout their career, of over 50 years, the band sold over 100 million albums.The band is currently made up of Rudolf Schenker (guitar, vocal), Klaus Meine (lead vocal, guitar), Matthias Jabs (guitar, vocal), Pawel Maciwoda (bass, vocal), Mikkey Dee (drums).