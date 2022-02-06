Three Egyptian migrants, found hidden in minibus at Petea Border Crossing Point

Border guards from Satu Mare Border Police, together with workers from the Petea Border Crossing Point, found hidden in a minibus three citizens from Egypt, whom the driver, a Romanian citizen, from Maramures, intended to illegally transport over the border to Hungary, Agerpres reports.

According to the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF), on February 4, around 17:00, at the Petea Border Crossing Point, a Romanian citizen, aged 29, from Maramures County, presented himself at the exit from Romania, at the wheel of a minibus registered in Romania.Following a check on the means of transport, the border guards noticed a specially arranged place under the back seat, and three men were found hidden inside it.As a result, measures were taken to escort the hidden persons hidden, together with the driver, to the Border Police headquarters, in order to continue the investigations.Preliminary verifications have established that the three are citizens of Egypt, aged between 19 and 31, according to the quoted source.The Maramures resident said he intended to help the three to illegally cross the border into Hungary with a view to reaching Western Europe.In this case, the border guards are conducting investigations under the coordination of a prosecutor from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Satu Mare Tribunal regarding the crime of attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border for the three foreign nationals, as well as the crime of trafficking, for the Maramures driver.