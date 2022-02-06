 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Three Egyptian migrants, found hidden in minibus at Petea Border Crossing Point

bursa.ro
granita bariera gard migranti

Border guards from Satu Mare Border Police, together with workers from the Petea Border Crossing Point, found hidden in a minibus three citizens from Egypt, whom the driver, a Romanian citizen, from Maramures, intended to illegally transport over the border to Hungary, Agerpres reports.

According to the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF), on February 4, around 17:00, at the Petea Border Crossing Point, a Romanian citizen, aged 29, from Maramures County, presented himself at the exit from Romania, at the wheel of a minibus registered in Romania.

Following a check on the means of transport, the border guards noticed a specially arranged place under the back seat, and three men were found hidden inside it.

As a result, measures were taken to escort the hidden persons hidden, together with the driver, to the Border Police headquarters, in order to continue the investigations.

Preliminary verifications have established that the three are citizens of Egypt, aged between 19 and 31, according to the quoted source.

The Maramures resident said he intended to help the three to illegally cross the border into Hungary with a view to reaching Western Europe.

In this case, the border guards are conducting investigations under the coordination of a prosecutor from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Satu Mare Tribunal regarding the crime of attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border for the three foreign nationals, as well as the crime of trafficking, for the Maramures driver.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.