Three Romanians amongst COVID-19 infected persons in Italy

Three Romanian citizens are amongst the persons infected in Italy with COVID-19, on Friday informs the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), according to data released by the Embassy of Romania in Rome and the consular offices in Italy.

So, Romania's Consulate General in Trieste has been informed by the local authorities from Treviso that a case was confirmed in the region, with a double citizenship person, Romanian and Moldovan.

Likewise, the local authorities of Cremona have confirmed a Romanian citizen's case tested positive in Lombardy, and a third case is also a double-citizenship person, Romanian and Italian, in Bologna, the Emilia-Romagna province.