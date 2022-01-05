Total number of infections with Omicron variant in Romania reaches 183

The number of COVID cases with the Omicron variant reached 183 in Romania, another 91 cases being confirmed on Wednesday, the Health Ministry informs.

According to the quoted source, in the past two days, the Matei Bals National Institute for Infectious Diseases and the Cantacuzino Institute have confirmed another 91 new cases of infection with the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The new cases are 46 men and 45 women, with ages between 0 and 80 years old, from the City of Bucharest and the counties of Brasov, Mures, Constanta, Harghita, Ilfov, Sibiu, Tulcea, Arges, Calarasi, Maramures, Caras-Severin, Prahova, Satu Mare, Timis.

Nine persons have a history of travel to the United Kingdom, Italy and Portugal, and 40 are not vaccinated against COVID, the Health Ministry informs.