Tourist accommodation arrivals down 2 pct in the first month of this year

Arrivals registered in tourist accommodation facilities in January 2024, including apartments and rooms for rent, totalled 768,700 people, down 2% compared to January 2023, according to data published Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Out of the total number of arrivals, in January 2024, arrivals of Romanian tourists accounted for 84.4% and those of foreign tourists for 15.6%.

As for overnight stays registered in tourist accommodation establishments, including apartments and rooms for rent, in the first month of this year, they totalled 1.441 million, down by 3.2% compared to January 2023.

Out of the total number of overnight stays in January 2024, Romanian tourists' overnight stays in tourist accommodation establishments accounted for 81.1%, while foreign tourists' overnight stays accounted for 18.9%.

By country, the highest number of arrivals of foreign tourists staying in tourist accommodation came from Italy (17,300 persons), Germany (10,000 persons) and the Republic of Moldova (9,700 persons).

In January 2024, out of the total number of accommodation establishments, 4,059 units were under capital repairs, while 2,358 did not complete the questionnaire due to other reasons.