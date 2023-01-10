Trade between Romania and Mexico, up to 315 million US dollars, between January-October 2022

The total value of bilateral exchanges between Romania and the United Mexican States, the most important market for Romanian products in Latin America, in the first ten months of 2022 was 315 million US dollars, an increase of 7% compared to the same period of the year 2021, according to a press release from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the City of Bucharest (CCIB).

From this amount, the export was worth 216 million US dollars, up by 5%, and the import was worth 99 million US dollars, up by 12%.

According to the quoted source, at the CCIB headquarters was a meeting of the president of the Bucharest Chamber, Iuliu Stocklosa, with Miguel Angel Suarez Meza, general manager of the Mexican company RUMEC International, an online platform for international trade, being at the same time a representative of the Pascual Boing company, producer and distributor of its own products (exotic fruits, soft drinks made from milk, etc.) both in Mexico and abroad, as well as that of the H2OSky company.

The main objective of the meeting was to identify opportunities for collaboration and enhancing the potential of the two business communities.

Miguel Angel Suarez Meza expressed interest in the direct delivery to our country of goods such as exotic fruits, coffee, cocoa and other organic products, of good quality and at competitive prices, provided by the Pascual Boing cooperative from Mexico. In his opinion, they can be processed in Romania and then exported to markets of interest, such as the United Arab Emirates. According to the cited source, an easy way for direct import is to use the online platform developed by RUMEC International.

Also through this modern tool, Romanian companies can sell their products and technologies (especially in the agri-food sector) on the Mexican market. In addition, Miguel Angel Suarez Meza used the opportunity to talk about the possibility of using in Romania an innovative technology for obtaining water from the atmosphere "Sky H2O - AWG" (Atmospheric Water Generation), made in California, successfully used in Mexico.AGERPRES