Trade Register Office: Over 4,700 companies and self-employed persons go insolvent over Jan-Sept 2022

The number of companies and self-employed persons (PFAs) going insolvent increased by 10.68 percent in the first nine months of 2022 compared with the year-ago period, to 4,767, according to data published on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), told Agerpres.

Most insolvent companies and PFAs were reported in Bucharest City, at 827, up 3.76 percent from January - September 2021.

Next in the insolvency ranking are the counties of Bihor - with 399 insolvencies (+30.39pct), Cluj - 356 (-1.11pct), and Timis - 214 (+1.90pct).

The fewest insolvencies were registered in the counties of Gorj, namely 20, down by 52.38pct compared to the same period of 2021, Botosani - 20 (-20pct), Harghita - 23 (+53.33pct) and Covasna - 24 (+41.18pct).

By business activity, the largest number of insolvencies was registered in wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, specifically 1,290 (+2.38pct compared to the first nine months of 2021); constructions - 920 (+27.96pct); and the manufacturing industry - 612 (+14.82pct).