Transelectrica to build its own security operations centre on USD 2.7m investment

Transelectrica is laying the foundations for the development of its own security operational centre on US investment totalling 2.7 million US dollars, the company informed on Friday.

According to a press release, the national electricity transmission corporation signed a grant agreement worth about 1.1 million US dollars with the US government represented by the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) for the establishment of a security operations centre (SOC), told Agerpres.

The project that Transelectrica will implement with support from the American partners includes conducting a feasibility study and a pilot project to test and validate hardware and software solutions for the adoption of an efficient model to improve cyber-security.

The preliminary steps to get USTDA grants were taken in 2021 by the US company Pythia (as a service provider) together with the US company Fortinet (provider of security software licences), which together with Transelectrica SA (as the beneficiary) drew up the documents substantiating the decision to award the grant of approximately 1.1 million US dollars.

For the entire implementation of this project, Fortinet, as a subcontractor, will contribute about 1.6 million US dollars, which is the value of the use of the security systems that the US company will make available for the pilot project for a year.

Thus, the total value of the investment amounts to nearly 2.7 million US dollars.

The Romanian-American collaboration for the implementation of this project was marked in an official ceremony hosted by Transelectrica, in the presence of high-level representatives of the US Government in Romania, as well as the companies making up the consortium.