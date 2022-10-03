TransMin Grindeanu says he expects Danube bridge to be built on schedule

Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Monday toured the construction site of a bridge over the Danube and said that there are some blockages as some technical solutions in the project no longer correspond to the current reality, but he expects the deadline for opening traffic to be met, at the end of the year, according to the schedule employed by the builder.

"I have seen these days, even weeks, different messages. This is the third time I come to Braila in the last months; now we are on the branch from Tulcea, the prime minister has also been here. The deadlines that you all know have been issued throughout this period are for resuming traffic at the end of this year, in the places explained earlier. Last week, discussions took place between the beneficiary, namely the National Road Infrastructure Management Corporation (CNAIR), and the company that carries out this project, on many of the points where there were blockages, on technical solutions, which, to give a few examples, at the time when this project was made, no longer corresponded to reality, they were obsolete," said Grindeanu.

He added that a CNAIR team will be deployed to the bridge to ensure that solutions will be found in order for the builder to comply with the work schedule it took up, Agerpres informs.

He went on to say that there is funding for this project and that no one should lose.

"No one should lose when a project of this type happens, not even the beneficiary, and the beneficiary's loss depends on compliance with a contract, deadlines, but not the company that carries out the works here. There were technical problems (...) the discussions between the technical people from CNAIR and those from the company took place last week, part of these solutions can be accepted by the beneficiary, another part, not. What cannot be accepted because you have no framework legally accepting it, will almost certainly end up in court and the court will decide."

Grindeanu added that following the adoption of the new technical solutions.