TransMin Grindeanu: The economy can be built, developed with an integrated vision like that of PSD.

Outgoing Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - picked again to head the same minister in the incoming Ciolacu government - said on Thursday that the Romanian economy can be built and developed if there is an integrated vision and clear objectives, such as those of PSD, told Agerpres.

"I came before you today to tell you that the Romanian economy can be built and developed. It can be built if we have an integrated vision and clear objectives like those of PSD for the government. (...) I demonstrated together with the team that it is possible to sign contracts in one year for over 10 billion euros, the same amount as in five years combined, from 2017 to 2021. Also this year we showed, together with the team, that they can even draw all the European money under operational programme large infrastructure for transport. What's more, we requested an additional 10% that was approved; we will access it as well," Grindeanu told a plenary session of Parliament to vote in a government picked by Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu.