Transport of 12 tones of printer toners waste coming from Italy, turned away at border

A road train carrying approximately 12 tons of printer toners waste, which came from Italy, was turned away at the border by the Environmental Guard in Arad, upon establishing that other types of waste were listed in the documents, told Agerpres.

The road train was checked, on Monday, at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, the driver's destination being a company from Timis.

"In the documents presented to the control conducted by the team made up of commissioners of the National Environmental Guard - Arad County Commissariat and agents of the Border Police, the transport consisted of plastic and rubber waste. In fact, the goods transported from Italy to an economic agent from Timis county was not in compliance with the accompanying documents, there were 65 big bags of printer toner waste in the truck," the Arad Environmental Guard informed.

Taking into account the inconsistencies in the documents, the authorities did not allow the road train to enter the country and ordered the waste to be returned to the sender in Italy.

