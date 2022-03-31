 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Transportation Minister signs Cooperation Protocol and Plan of Action with Turkey

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Sorin Grindeanu

Transportation Minister Sorin Grindeanu, attending in Istanbul the 27th session of the Romania - Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, signed on Thursday together with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay a Cooperation Protocol and a Plan of Action.

"In their turn, representatives of our governments signed dozens of concrete projects that are part of this plan and cover several areas. The projects, with well-defined implementation deadlines, aim to promote mutual trade, bolster investments, strengthen cooperation in key economic sectors - including at regional level, develop SME cooperation, boost tourism and the exchange of experience in various fields," Grindeanu wrote on Facebook.

He added that half-yearly milestone checks will be performed to look at developments and the observance of the deadlines, through meetings at the level of Secretaries of State, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I am confident that through these projects we will reach the USD 10 billion annual threshold we have set ourselves for bilateral trade. We will assess developments and deadline observance every six months through meetings of Secretaries of State. We have agreed that the next meeting of the Joint Economic Commission shall take place in Romania," Grindeanu said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.