Transportation Minister signs Cooperation Protocol and Plan of Action with Turkey

Transportation Minister Sorin Grindeanu, attending in Istanbul the 27th session of the Romania - Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, signed on Thursday together with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay a Cooperation Protocol and a Plan of Action.

"In their turn, representatives of our governments signed dozens of concrete projects that are part of this plan and cover several areas. The projects, with well-defined implementation deadlines, aim to promote mutual trade, bolster investments, strengthen cooperation in key economic sectors - including at regional level, develop SME cooperation, boost tourism and the exchange of experience in various fields," Grindeanu wrote on Facebook.

He added that half-yearly milestone checks will be performed to look at developments and the observance of the deadlines, through meetings at the level of Secretaries of State, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I am confident that through these projects we will reach the USD 10 billion annual threshold we have set ourselves for bilateral trade. We will assess developments and deadline observance every six months through meetings of Secretaries of State. We have agreed that the next meeting of the Joint Economic Commission shall take place in Romania," Grindeanu said.