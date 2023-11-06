Turcan: Investment in our country's cultural heritage, necessary and urgent

Investment in the cultural heritage of our country is necessary and urgent to the same extent as investments in infrastructure and public services and it essentially contributes to the achievement of our development objective as a country, the Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, conveyed, on Monday, during the conference titled " Patrimoniu@INP, debates and dynamics in a global context" organized by the National Heritage Institute.

"Investing in the built heritage is one of my priorities as Minister of Culture, and through the projects we have managed to start and through those planned for next year, I want Romania to be able to benefit from this growth component. In the last few months we managed to start, through the National Heritage Institute and the Project Management Unit (UMP) within the Ministry of Culture, substantial interventions on some important historical monuments for Romania, including Peles Castle which will benefit from emergency interventions for its roof, as well as financing for consolidating, restoring and enhancing of terraces, one of the oldest historical monuments in the Capital, which will house an information and promotion center of the cultural heritage - Casa de Targovet - and we have started restoration projects of the memorial houses," the Minister of Culture points out.

Turcan reminds that the Ministry of Culture finances, with the support of the Development Bank of the Council of Europe, investments in museums, theaters, concert halls, libraries and important heritage buildings, including the National Theater and Opera in Cluj, the Museum of History in Bucharest, the National Theatre. Marin Sorescu Craiova, a new concert hall intended for the Romanian National Opera Iasi, Florica from Stefanesti Villa, the Dance Center from Bucharest, the Omnia Library from Craiova.

The identification of new sources of financing for restoration is also a constant concern and an important objective of the Ministry of Culture, says the minister, emphasizing that the efforts regarding investments have been doubled by those regarding the development of the modern legal framework in the field of heritage.

Raluca Turcan considers that "the investments made by the Ministry of Culture have the role of highlighting this potential, especially in the context where, according to the 2022 Cultural Consumption Barometer, visiting historical monuments and archaeological sites is the only activity that has registered an increase compared to of 2019".