Turkish constructor association to build structure of 1 Mai - Tokyo Metro Line 6 first segment

Metrorex signed the 1.2 billion lei, VAT excluded, contract for the design and execution of the structure works for the first segment of the Metro Line 6 - M6 (1 Mai - Tokyo), which will measure 6.6 km in length, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu announced on Tuesday.

"Metro line 6 is getting near! Metrorex has signed the contract for the design and execution of the structure works for the first segment of the Metro Line 6 - M6 (1 Mai - Tokyo), which will measure 6.6 km in length and will include six new stops: Pajura, Expozitiei, Montreal Square, Baneasa Station, Baneasa Airport, Tokyo (Baneasa Shopping Centre), Grindeanu wrote on his Facebook page.

The contract, worth 1.2 billion lei, VAT excluded, is funded from non-reimbursable European funds and from the state budget.

Alsim Alarko Sanayi Tesisleri ve Ticaret A.S. - Makyol Insaat Sanayi Turizm ve Ticaret A.S. Turkish constructor association has a term of 48 months (4 years) to complete the works.

Metrorex has separately announced in a release that this contract was granted under SEAP close tender, based on best quality-price relation criterion.

The objective of the project is to connect the Otopeni Henri Coanda International Airport and Bucharest by metro public transport line and thus contribute to the development of the regional economy and the improvement of the urban environment by reducing traffic jams, road accidents and air pollution, says Metrorex.