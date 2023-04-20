Two groups of migrants stopped before crossing border into Schengen Area through field

Two groups of migrants, a total of 18 people from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, were stopped by border guards with Arad Border Police before illegally crossing the border into the Schengen Area through a field.

According to the information sent by the Arad Border Police on Thursday, the migrants were caught during surveillance of the state border as they were walking towards the Hungarian border.

"The police proceeded to move to the location of the persons and intercept them. As they did not justify their presence in the area, they were taken to the sector headquarters for checks. Following the investigation, it was established that they are 18 citizens from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, aged between 20 and 48 years old, having legally entered our country," says the Arad Border Police.

The foreign nationals are being investigated for attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border.AGERPRES