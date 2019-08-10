Two more Romanian crews advances to 2019 World Rowing Junior Championships finals

Romania's junior men's pair (JM2-) and junior women's quadruple sculls (JW4x) on Saturday advance to their respective finals at the 2019 World Rowing Junior Championships in Tokyo.

In the JM2- race, Florin Arteni-Fintinariu and Alexandru Gherasim won the first semi-final, having clocked in at 06:40.990, almost three seconds better than the second-ranked French crew.

In the JW4x race, Patricia Cires, Andrada-Maria Morosanu, Gabriela Paraschiv and Cosmina-Maria Podaru finished the second semi-final in 06:37.690 outperforming New Zealnd by .470.

Romania's junior men's quadruple sculls (JM4X) crew made up of Andrei Mindrila, Cosmin Carpea, Stefan Sandu and Gheorghe Scripcaru failed to advance to Final A, as they finished third in the second semi-final, in 05:59.180, .040 behind Russia, who secured the last spot in the final

On Friday, the Romanian junior women's four (JW4-) crew made up of Cristina Druga, Laura Pal, Alexandra Ungureanu and Damaris Lebada, as well as the Romanian junior men's four (JM4-) crew consisting of Ciprian-Simeon Hison, Claudiu Neamtu, Gheorghe Morar, Toader-Iulian Merila had advanced to the finals.

Romania has lined up six crews and 20 athletes for the 2019 World Rowing Junior Championships in Tokyo.