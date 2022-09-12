Two Romanians, a Frenchman enter final of Violin Section, George Enescu International Competition

Two Romanians and a Frenchman will take the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum in the final of the Violin Section of the "George Enescu" International Competition 2022, with works by Brahms and Tchaikovsky.

According to a press release sent by the organizers, 12 competitors took part in the semifinals of the Violin Section, which took place on September 10 and 11, at the Romanian Athenaeum. The specialized jury decided, on Sunday, the three finalists: Stefan Aprodu (Romania), Maria Marica (Romania) and Gregoire Torossian (France).

"Two of the violinists qualified in the final, Stefan Aprodu and Maria Marica, chose as their repertoire the Concerto in D major for violin and orchestra op. 77 by Johannes Brahms, one of the most famous violin concertos in the history of music. The third competitor, Gregoire Torossian, will perform the Concerto in D major for violin and orchestra op. 35 by Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, one of the most famous violin concertos, but also one of the most difficult from a technical point of view," the release states, told Agerpres.

The final, consisting of three concerts with the extraordinary participation of the "George Enescu" Philharmonic Orchestra, conductor Wilson Hermanto, will take place on September 13, from 6.00 pm., in the Great Hall of the Romanian Athenaeum.

The 18th edition of the "George Enescu" International Competition takes place in Bucharest, between September 4 and 18.