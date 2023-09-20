UBB, 1st in Romania in QS ranking of universities

Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca is ranked first in Romania and 15th in Eastern Europe in the latest British QS ranking of universities, told Agerpres.

"UBB - ranked 1st in Romania, 15th in Eastern Europe and 260th in Europe, in the latest and most used international ranking of universities, the British QS ranking. UBB ranks 1st in the country, 15th in Eastern Europe and 260th in Europe - among the top 38% of 690 universities included from 46 countries - according to the British QS ranking of universities, published on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 (QS World University Rankings: Europe - https://www.topuniversities.com/universities/babes-bolyai-university)," UBB reported on Wednesday.

The QS ranking is the most used ranking of universities built on complex indicators : Academic Reputation; Employer Reputation; Faculty Student Ratio; Citations per Faculty; International Faculty Ratio; International Students Ratio; International Research Network; Employment Outcomes and Sustainability. The European countries eligible in this ranking are the 46 member countries of the Council of Europe, four of which have no university in this ranking.

"Of course I am happy with this performance! But as I was saying, there should not be a 'national mourning' over the fact that Romania is no longer represented in the Shanghai ranking, but that we must learn from this to do what must be done for the Romanian academic environment. This performance does not cancel, but rather amplifies the need to rethink the architecture of the Romanian academe and the funding of academic excellence, if we want to grow or at least stay at this level and in this ranking. Rankings are useful metrics , but they do not reflect completely the complexity of a university, and according to the recommendations of the European Commission through COARA, they must be seen only through this logic," says UBB Rector Daniel David.

UBB has constantly occupied the first position in the country and constantly increased its performance from 2016 to 2022 in the"University Metaranking" - published for the first time in 2016 for the year 2016 by the Romanian Ministry of Education, and later, with the same methodology, by other academic organisations - that brings together nine major international rankings of universities,