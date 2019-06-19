UDMR votes censure motion following Valea Uzului events, double standard applied to minorities

The leader of the the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Group in the Chamber of Deputies, Attila Korodi, maintains that his party voted for the adoption of the censure motion against the Government because of the events in Valea Uzului and the double standard applied to the ethnic minorities from Romania.

"UDMR in May renounced the parliamentary agreement signed with the ruling coalition parties following the illegal placing of concrete crosses in Valea Uzului cemetery. Today the UDMR parliamentary groups voted in favor of adopting the censure motion due to the 6 June events, but also to the double standard applied to ethnic minorities in Romania," said Korodi Attila, according to a press release issued on Tuesday by UDMR.According to him, the Government did not properly manage the situation in Valea Uzului.The parliamentary leader added that the Hungarians in Romania want respect, equality before the law, preserving cultural values and studying in their mother tongue.