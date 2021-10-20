UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: We will not vote Ciolos Cabinet, coalition needs to be resuscitated

The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Wednesday that the members of Parliament should apologize to those that sent them to Parliament, highlighting that the problems Romania is facing should be debated and said that his formation will not vote the government team proposed by Dacian Ciolos, agerpres reports.

"One year ago, during the electoral campaign, we did not promise never-ending conflicts, we did not promise instability, we did not promise uncertainty and social chaos. Our promises were stability, predictability, safety and giving hope back to every citizen for a better living. (...) For two months, the majority of the political class offers only scandal, circus, instability. (...) We see many arguments without any coherence and logic, devious attitude, hysteria and useless political ballet. Before anything else, we must apologize to the citizens that sent us to Parliament. I apologize, esteemed citizens, but certainly I cannot do this in the name of each member of Parliament. And still, I must say this to this microphone. (...) We should debate the problems that Romania is facing," the UDMR leader declared in the reunited plenum of Parliament.

He told those from USR (Save Romania Union) that "they will fail this test" and as of tomorrow an effort needs to be made to revive the coalition.