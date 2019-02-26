Ambassador of Ukraine to Romania Oleksandr Bankov will offer on Wednesday the "Book of Goodness" to the Romanian Crown Custodian, Margareta, within a ceremony that will take place in the Royal Palace Dining Room in Bucharest.

According to a Royal House release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the event, which will start at 16:00hrs, will also be attended by Prince Radu, a delegation of Ukraine, children and volunteers, beneficiaries of the programmes of the Princess Margareta of Romania Foundation, the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Romania, the Romanian Red Cross, as well as pupils of "Princess Margareta" Gymnasium School in Bucharest.

"On this occasion, the Ukrainian delegation will offer Her Majesty 'the Book of Goodness.' The international social project called 'the Book of Goodness' gathers stories and drawings sent by children around Ukraine about goodness, kindness and charity, of which 50 stories and drawings were selected and included in this volume. It is estimated that 100 exclusive copies of 'the Book of Goodness' will be made and 10,000 printed copies. During the presentation of the project, the best creative teams will be part of the Ukrainian delegation that offers the 'Book of Goodness' to one of the countries around the world," the quoted source mentions.

In 2018, the Ukrainian delegation personally offered to His Sanctity Pope Francis a copy of "the Book of Goodness."

The book was printed on a paper made of cotton and herbs collected in the regions where good stories, goodness and charity appeared. This paper can be kept for more than a thousand years. Each page has a separate clip, carefully printed by calligraphic handwriting. The Book covers are made of leather-wrapped wood with a technology of more than 150 years," the Royal House release mentions.