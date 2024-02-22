Subscription modal logo Premium

UKRAINE - TWO YEARS OF WAR/Almost RON 400 ml worth of repair works on border, Constanta Port railways

port constanta

Since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, the Romanian Railway Company CFR SA has carried out in-house repair works on 66.72 kilometers of railway in the Cluj, Iasi and Galati regional division branches, with funding of its own.

RON 11.6 million worth of works were carried out on both direct and plain line tracks in railway stations, which ensure the transit of freight and passenger trains through the railway cross-border points with the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, told Agerpres.

Also, according to company information, repair works carried out in the Port of Constanta for reopening 99 railway lines on the grounds of the port - including the installation of 126 switches and crossings - amount to RON 318.99 million, with financing from the Reserve Fund and the state budget.

"Priority 3 is currently underway, which provides for repair works worth RON 38.55 million carried out on seven other railway lines and the installation of 14 switches and crossings, with financing from the state budget," CFR SA said.

The works in the Cluj, Iasi and Galati regional railway division branches were conducted with specialized railway personnel and were aimed at reopening freight and passenger railway traffic through the border points, as well as at increasing the transport capacity, and covered both standard gauge and wide gauge tracks.

