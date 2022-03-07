Ukrainian-born doctor of Targu Mures starts medicine aid campaign for Chernivtsi Hospital

Ukrainian-born ER doctor Ilya Koblyuk of Targu Mures has started a humanitarian campaign to help the Chernivtsi Hospital with medicines.

Raciu Mayor's Office, in partnership with the local pharmacy, responded to the call launched by Koblyuk, announcing that the donations will be made until March 12.

At the same time, the George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology (UMFST) of Targu Mures and the Târgu Mures Students' League launched a "Together for Ukraine" humanitarian campaign to support Ukrainian refugees, saying the refugees still need support, Agerpres.ro informs.

There are two donation centres at UMFST.

UMFST students also mobilised last week and organised a support action for Ukrainian refugees, managing to collect food, personal care products, medicines and clothing, which they transported to Sighet Customs.