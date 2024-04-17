Unfortunately, percentage of drug users who save themselves is below 5%, says Family minister

The minister of family, youth and equal opportunities, Natalia Intotero, on Wednesday stated in Targu Mures, during the event "Without Barriers - ALL The Truth About Drugs," financed by the European Commission, that the percentage of those saved after drug consumption is below 5%.

"The campaign 'Without barriers - ALL The Truth About Drugs' is a project through which we aim to raise awareness among young people between the ages of 14 and 35 about the consequences of drug use and other forms of addiction (...) Unfortunately, the percentage of drug users who save themselves is below 5%, two-three and a bit percent," Natalia Intotero told the media.

The minister of family, youth and equal opportunities emphasised that the young people who agreed to join this campaign want to share their experience to warn about the harmful consequences of drug use.

"Also, through this campaign, we are trying to tell all the young people we meet that, if they are in trouble, they should call the Romanian state through the two emergency numbers, 119 - the child's phone, and 0800 500 333 - the phone for victims of domestic violence, bullying, cyber bullying and all other forms, and to know that they are not alone," said Natalia Intotero.

Unlike the other awareness campaigns, this time the local and central authorities are present, taking care of the organization, to encourage as many young people as possible to participate, including parents, the minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities mentioned.