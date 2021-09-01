UNTOLD festival, Romania's first Green Pass event

UNTOLD, a European EDM leading festival running in Cluj-Napoca between September 9 - 12, is the first event in Romania where access will be allowed exclusively based on the EU digital COVID-19 certificate or on rapid antigen testing, the organizers announced.

"This way, UNTOLD organizers keep their commitment to host one of the safest events in Europe, which has everything it takes for setting a global model. In the 4 days of festival, the participants will be in the safest place in Romania," the event organizers said.

In order to be allowed to the show, the festivalgoers must present their ID card and the EU digital COVID-19 certificate (Green Pass) with either proof that they have completed a full SARS-CoV-2 vaccination scheme with a vaccine authorized in Romania more than 10 days before, or proof that they are between the 15th and the 180th day after the confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection; or proof of a negative result of an RT-PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before."Those who get a fast antigen tests in the centers or clinics of the UNTOLD festival authorized medical providers automatically receive after testing the bracelet proving the veracity of the test and the negative result. These guests no longer need to present the EU digital COVID-19 certificate at the entrance to the festival, but they must carry proof of the negative result of the test, in physical or electronic format, as well as their ID card throughout the event. The centers and clinics of the authorized medical providers will be available in the next period on the untold.com webpage," the release states.Also, children aged 7 to 12 must present the result of a negative test (rapid antigen or RT-PCR) or proof of having gone through the disease, as well as their birth certificate. Teens aged 12 to 14 must provide proof of vaccination, of having recovered from the disease or a negative test result (rapid antigen or RT-PCR) and their birth certificate. Participants aged between 14 and 18 can enter the festival with proof of vaccination, recovery from the disease or negative testing (rapid antigen or RT-PCR) and their identity card."UNTOLD is the first event in Romania where access is allowed exclusively based on the EU digital COVID-19 certificate (Green Pass) or rapid antigen testing. Thus, the organizers take all the necessary measures for the event to take place in the best and safest conditions, for streamlining the flow of participants and for complying with all safety and public health requirements. The electronic Green Pass is a EU-approved document generated by a computer system attesting that the holder has been vaccinated for COVID-19, has tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 or has recovered from COVID-19," the release also mentions.UNTOLD touts itself as the largest festival this year in Europe. In 2019, Untold had 372,000 guests. On June 11 the organizers announced that more than 11,000 tickets had been sold in one day.David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, The Script, Parov Stelar, Tyga, Sam Feldt are some of the artists who will perform at the festival this year.