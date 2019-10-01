US Embassy: Registration with DV-2021 visa lottery programme starts on Wednesday

The entries for registration with the DV-2021 visa lottery programme can be submitted starting on Wednesday, informs the US Embassy in Bucharest.

According to an Embassy release, the entries can be submitted starting on Wednesday, October 2, 7.00 pm (Romania's time) until Tuesday, November 5, and "electronic entries are accepted only at www.dvlottery.state.gov" and there is no fee to enter the programme.

"All principal entrants must also include the passport number, country of issuance, and expiration date for their valid, unexpired passport. This requirement applies to the principal entrant only, not to dependents. Entrants who do not submit required passport information will be disqualified. All entrants must enroll with a recent photo, taken within the last six months. Entries submitted with the same photo from last year (DV-2020) will be disqualified," specified the representatives of the Embassy.

Also, the US Embassy says that it is very important for the entrants to "keep their unique confirmation number until at least September 30 2021". "The unique confirmation number helps to protect DV entrants against fraud, malfeasance, and problems with the mail."

Regarding the winners, the US Embassy states that "beginning May 5, 2020, DV-2021 entrants will be able to use their unique confirmation number provided at registration to check the online Entrant Status Check at www.dvlottery.state.gov to see if their entry was selected."

"Entrant Status Check will inform successful entrants how to apply for DVs for themselves and their eligible family members. The Department also will confirm visa interview appointments through Entrant Status Check," reads the release.