US Embassy's Dickerson: The US acknowledges the strategic importance of Romania

The US acknowledges the strategic importance of Romania and remains committed to providing it with support, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Bucharest Michael Dickerson said on Monday, told Agerpres.

He participated in the opening of the US Aerospace & Defence Trade Mission to Romania and Poland, organized November 12-17, 2023 by the US Department of Commerce and the International Trade Administration.

He said that the US is involved in defence-related initiatives, including the modernisation of Romania's air defence systems and the strengthening of the cyber-security infrastructure.

He added that Romania's Defence Strategy accurately captures the essence of the partnership with the USA, one of its three pillars, along with NATO and the European Union.

He went on to say that Romania recently faced unprecedented challenges and noted the support extended to Ukraine, adding that Romania's commitment to regional stability can be seen beyond Ukraine, as the country actively supports Moldova as well.

In his turn, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Europe and Eurasia David De Falco described Romania as an essential partner in the Euro-Atlantic area, praising its commitment to allocating 2.5% of GDP for defence spending.

Also attending the event was Romania's Minister of Home Affairs Catalin Predoiu mentioned a contract regarding the Black Hawk aircraft, the first multirole helicopter of this type being recently delivered to the Romanian Ministry of Home Affairs. These aircraft are configured for land and sea operations.

Romania's Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Radu Oprea talked about Romania's strategic position in the Black Sea region and the intention to consolidate the economic dimension of the Strategic Partnership with the USA.

"We would like to reiterate our interest in funding defence projects, to increase the production of essential ammunition, to complete the stocks of EU countries and to continue to support Ukraine in its fight for the defence of its territory," Oprea said.

Also invited to the event was Moldova, with ambassador Victor Chirila mentioning the aspirations of Moldova.

He noted Romania's "very important" role in the energy area: "Thanks to Romania we can import gas from alternative sources."

"When you make plans to invest in Romania, don't forget this: Romania and the Republic of Moldova are becoming a common economic and security space. (...) We need partnerships, strategic partnerships that will deter Russia from invading Ukraine and possibly the Republic Moldova. For that, we should start by forcing Russia to withdraw its troops from Transnistria. As long as Russian troops remain in Transnistria, there will be a permanent danger."

Head of the General Armaments Directorate of the Romanian Ministry of National Defence Teodor Incicas mentioned the importance of defence acquisitions from the US.

"The fact that most of the purchases are made directly from the US Government means at the same time a transfer of technology between two allied states, two strategic partners. For example, these days we sent the US Government a request for the first 32 of F-35 aircraft. In the coming days we will sign a Letter of Acceptance for three PATRIOT systems and for the battalion of 54 Abrams tanks, along with related logistics and ammunition."