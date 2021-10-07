USR PLUS's Ciolos sends message to Citu for negotiations, but reiterates that he wants another PM

The chair of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party), Dacian Ciolos, announced on Thursday that he sent a message to the PNL leader, Florin Citu, asking him if he wants to hold talks in order to rebuild the governing coalition, also mentioning that the Union does not he will also accept him to lead the Government.

"I asked chairman Citu in a message if, being the main party in this coalition of which we were part, if he intends to have a discussion about the recovery solutions and, obviously, I am waiting for the signal from him, because it is the main party. He told me that he would also check with Kelemen Hunor when he was available and that he would write back," Ciolos told private television broadcaster Digi 24.

Asked if the representatives of USR PLUS and PNL can still sit at the same table after the criticisms brought during the debates on the censure motion, Ciolos replied that he is not impressed by the ironies and that he wants to have serious discussions."I am not impressed by the irony of this. I am a politician. I try to be as serious as possible. To take my role seriously. USR PLUS is a mature party, which has taken on some things and is accountable for what it does. We are in a Parliament where we have a structure of the presence of political parties", explained the leader of USR PLUS.He stated that the mandate with which USR PLUS will present itself at the discussions at the Cotroceni Palace is to continue to be part of a governing coalition with PNL and UDMR, but led by another prime minister than Florin Citu.According to him, if the PNL has no proposals, people like Cristian Ghinea or Catalin Drula could be supported by the USR PLUS for the position of prime minister. Ciolos added that he could also hold this position.